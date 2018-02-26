Ribbon cutting set for business

— Fast Mobile Service, a new business in the Port of Grandview will have a Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday.

It will take place at noon at the new Fast Mobile location at 300 Colleen’s Way in the Port of Grandview’s Byam Business Park.

Congressman Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside will be in attendance. He will join the Port of Grandview, local officials, the Grandview Chamber of Commerce, and others to congratulate the locally-owned family business.

There will be a buffet luncheon afterward.