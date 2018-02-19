Santiago Marin Sr., 89, returned to his heavenly home on Feb. 10, 2018, after a valiant struggle with many illnesses.

His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Santiago was born in El Pitallo Jalisco in Mexico on July 20, 1928, to Juan Marin and Candelaria Bautista from Jalisco, Mexico.

Santiago was taught to work hard since an early age. He learned to farm which he devoted his early years to, cultivating his parents land and breading animals for food which he really enjoyed. Then got married to his first wife, Irene Perez, and had 10 children. After the passing of his first wife, Irene Perez, he ventured off to the United States with his daughter, Maria De Jesus, and husband, Luis Avalos, as well as his youngest children, his daughter (Elisa Tovar) and son (Santiago Marin Jr.). They first settling in Outlook, in 1984 then Sunnyside. In 1992, he met Maria Gonzalez and her daughter Lorena Sandoval, who was 8. Santiago and Maria married 13 days later. Santiago took not only on the role of a husband but also a father to Lorena. Santiago and Maria continued to be married for 25 years.

He continued to work in agriculture work alongside his wife until retiring.

Sunnyside was the place he called home. He was a devoted Christian who attended La Iglesia El Calvario in Sunnyside. He loved the outdoors and planting. He loved playing his guitar. His special interests were horses, mariachi music and guns. What he loved the most was being around his family which he took pride in since having a large family which consists of five generations.

Santiago is survived by his wife, Maria Marin of Sunnyside, as well their daughters, Lorena (Fernando) Ornelas and Maria De Jesus (Luis) Avalos of Sunnyside, Elisa (Martin) Tovar of Pasco, Luz (Calistro) Marin, Consuelo (Gilberto) Marin and Maria Marin from Jalisco, Mexico. He is also survived by his sons, Cristobal and Santiago Marin Jr. of Jalisco, Mexico. Santiago is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren, that exceed more than a 100 who live in the State of Washington and Jalisco, Mexico.

Santiago is preceded in death by his parents, Juan Marin and Candelaria Bautista, his first wife, Irene Perez, and their sons, Salvador, David and Juan Marin all from Jalisco, Mexico.

Visitation to be held from 4-6 p.m. with a continuation of a Christian service from 6-7 p.m. and last viewing from 7-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Christian service to be held at 11 a.m. to noon, on Feb. 17, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home with a continuation of a Christian burial at the Sunnyside Cemetery. A post-funeral reception will take place at Valley Hills Funeral Home in the reception area from 1:30-3 pm.

