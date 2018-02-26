Swimmers empty handed at state Wright only one to compete second day

— Swimmers competing for Prosser, Grandview and Toppenish fell short of bringing home medals Saturday.

The Mustangs’ Coleman Wright, a freshman, made his first state appearance and was 13th in the 200-yard individual medley after two days of competition. In Friday’s preliminaries, he was 13th with a time of 2:06.71. In Friday’s consolation finals, he clocked 2:07.03.

Wright was a wild card for the 500-yard freestyle, and finished 14th in 5:06.09 in the preliminaries. That time was nearly 9 seconds faster than his seed time. Saturday, he cut a little more than a second from his time for a finals finish in 5:04.90 for 13th place.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Toppenish’s Rhyan Gonzales competed after qualifying as a wild card. The senior swimmer was 21st with a clocking of 1:01.19 in the preliminaries and didn’t qualify for a second day of competition.

Both Prosser and Toppenish had 200-yard freestyle relay teams. The Wildcats — Gonzales, Favian Mares, Josue Garcia and Aidan Ward — combined for a time of 1:45.71, finishing 21st. The Mustangs — Christian Malave, Paden Rude, Ryan Winder and James Ashton — finished on the heels of the Wildcats in 22nd with a clocking of 1:46.18. Neither team qualified for Saturday’s races.

Mares of the Wildcats also competed in the 100-yard breaststroke, but was disqualified, while the only Greyhounds swimmer to compete — Nicolas Cortez — finished 23rd with a preliminary time of 1:12.30. Neither of the boys competed Saturday.

The same four Mustangs swimmers to compete in the 200-yard freestyle relay also competed in the 400-yard freestyle relay. They combined for a time of 3:59.47 for 24th place on Friday, and didn’t compete Saturday.

Toppenish didn’t score any team points, while Prosser had 8 for 28th place. Anacortes won the championship with 249 points.