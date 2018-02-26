Zillah boys, girls advance to regional brackets Both teams to play in state opening games

— Both the Leopards boys and girls teams will compete in Regional games this week, but only the boys can boast about winning the District title.

The boys basketball team defeated Naches Valley on Saturday, 67-61, to punch their ticket into the Regional game against Northwest. The game is 6 p.m. Saturday at Davis High School in Yakima for state seeding.

The girls lost Saturday’s District championship game to La Salle, the first loss of the season. The final score was 55-50 in favore of the Lightning.

The Zillah girls compete at 4 p.m. Saturday against Medical Lake at Davis for state seeding.

In Saturday’s game against the Rangers, the Leopards boys provided themselves a 10-point (20-10) lead in the opening period.

They kept the lead with a 15-14 second period for a 35-24 halftime score. Naches slipped in an 18-15 and a 19-17 third and fourth period score, but was unable to overcome the deficit.

The leading scorer for the Leopards boys was Antonio Salinas with 22 points.

Brock Ellis added another 21 points to the score and Weston Ide chipped in 10.

Ide had a double double with 11 rebounds, and Sebastian Godina collected 13 rebounds.

The Rangers’ leading scorer was Kobe Kohls with 22 points. Teammates Caleb Deaton and Sean Coyne chipped in 14 and 12, respectively.

The girls fell behind La Salle 23-7 with a dismal first period.

The Leopards tried to strike back with a 15-11 second period and an 18-8 third stanza.

However, the Lightning held on for the victory with a 13-10 fourth period.

Samantha Bowman scored a game high 24 points for the Leopards, and teammate Abbie Myers tallied 14.

For the Lightning, Trista Hull led the team on the boards with 11 rebounds, while Natalie Newman and Grace McGree scored 15 and 12 points, respectively.