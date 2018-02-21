Jose Francisco Bravo, 57, Granger, died Feb. 19, 2018, in Toppenish.
He was born July 20, 1960, in Michoacan, Mexico.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, in Granger. Service times are pending.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillfh.com.
