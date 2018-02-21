Maria B. Esqueda, 84, born May 15, 1933, in Linares Nuevo Lion, Mexico, went to be with her lord and savior Feb.16, 2018.

Maria came to the U.S. at age 12 and one of the proudest moments in her life was when she became a U.S. citizen.

Maria was a woman of strong faith walking with the lord for 65 years.

Her calling was to pray for pastors and evangelists.

She was an active member of the Iglesia del Calvario for 58 years.

Maria was always a hard worker starting at a very young age, working in the fields and transitioning to warehouse work, from which she retired in 1995.

She continued with her hobbies of quilting, cooking and gardening.

Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have been blessed with her handmade quilts.

Maria is survived by her husband of 66 years, Juan Esqueda; children, Carmen (Frank), Jon, George and Ruthie (Gordon); grand-children, Stephanie (Ryan), Jennifer (Shane), Breinn and Brett; great-grandchildren Querina, Max and Zabella; sisters, Andrea and Sophia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside Wash., at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Burial will follow in Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Maria’s online memorial book is at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.