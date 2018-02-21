Norma J. Friend

Norma Jean (Omta) Friend was welcomed into the arms of her heavenly father on Feb. 12, 2018.

Norma was born in Sunnyside, on June 30, 1932, to Dutch parents Derk and Augusta (Oord) Omta.

Norma was the sixth of 12 children.

She enjoyed growing up in a lively home surrounded by loving parents and many siblings. She attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich., before teaching in Manhattan, Mont.

Norma returned to the Yakima Valley to marry Nick Friend in Sunnyside on June 30, 1955.

They bought their Emerald Road farm in 1956 and raised various crops including peonies, gladiolus, and cherries.

Norma taught for a short time at Sunnyside Christian School before becoming a full-time homemaker to her children. Later, she worked as a para-professional at Washington Elementary School in Sunnyside for 20 years.

Norma enjoyed working outside, writing, organizing family genealogy, keeping in touch with family, Bible study, and her weekly coffee and lunch times with the “ladies.”

She was a faithful and lifelong member of Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church.

She lived her life in quiet service and enjoyed volunteering over the years: 30 years as bulletin secretary at the church, 25 years as GEMS Girls Club leader, worker at Sunnyside Christian School Thrift Shop and quilting for Project Reach Out.

Her life was a blessing to many and she had a compassionate heart for those who needed a visit or a helping hand. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman.

Norma is survived by children, Nick (Cathy) Friend. of Grandview, Judy (Ron) Boersma of Gresham, Ore., Nanci (Jim) Campbell of Sunnyside, and Jim Friend of Central Point, Ore.; grandchildren, Brian Boersma, Michelle (Nick) Hunt, Melissa Boersma, Anikka, Reese and Natalie Campbell; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Porter Hunt; brothers, Richard (Marjorie) Omta, Jim (Gail) Omta and Byron Omta; and many special brothers and sisters-in-laws.

Norma was preceded in death by husband, Nicholas; her parents; brothers, Martin, John and William Omta; and sisters, Angel Omta, Irene Michael, Rose Katte, Wilma Lightfoot and Winifred VanHill.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will follow the graveside service at 2 p.m. at Christian Reformed Church in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to honor her memory may contribute to the Sunnyside Christian School or the charity of choice.

Norma’s online memorial book is at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.