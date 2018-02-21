Byam Business Park nearly full

— When the owners of Fast Mobile Services and area dignitaries, including Congressman Dan Newhouse, gathered Tuesday for a grand opening ribbon-cutting, it was the start of what will be a very good year for the community.

Like Fast Mobile, Henningsen Cold Storage of Portland, Ore. and Indian River Transport of Florida signed with the Port of Grandview for sites in the Byam Business Park.

Besterbreur Brothers Construction of Sunnyside is another part of Byam's growth. The company is already working out of the new building, but the Port's Jim Sewell said the Brothers won't have any fanfare.

The four new companies have taken up about all the space available at Byam. Sewell said attention will be shifting to Puterbaugh Business Park.

"We're meeting (Wednesday)," Sewell said. "We're getting ready to finalize our subdivision plan."

Henningsen has a cold storage building in Richland and several in Oregon. It is natural for them to grow in Washington, which is one of the most productive agricultural states.

Henningsen is putting up a building with 5 million cubic feet of space. Construction is scheduled to be completed by June 1.

"They store all kinds of fruits and vegetables," Sewell said. "They have customers all over the Yakima Valley."

Indian River Transport has not started to build yet, Sewell said, but the trucking company has placed a portable office on the property and is recruiting drivers.

"They plan to get going in the spring," Sewell said.

Indian River has tanker trucks that are dedicated to hauling juices and other food grade liquids. It is growing in the Northwest.

To keep up with the growth, it will construct a building for truck maintenance and washing. It purchased 5 acres of land and projects 20-30 employees.

Fast Mobile Service Truck Repair is owned by the sister-brother team of David and Fatima Ruelas. They purchased 8.5 acres on which to grow. They will add retail products to their business. They project to have 11 employees.

The Fast Mobile Services story is one of those American Dream stories. The Ruelases started their company with a single service truck to go wherever their help was needed.

In addition to the Puterbaugh Business Park, the Port has space available at Grandview Business Park in the area of Wal-Mart Distribution Center. Sewell said municipal services have already been extended there.

Not so with Puterbaugh. Part of Wednesday's board meeting will deal with the alignment of the sewer extension.

Sewell said there are no new business prospects to report, but he said: "We are always working to attract others."