Emilio Simental Luevanos, 59, son, father, brother, and uncle, passed away suddenly Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Emilio will be forever remembered by his mother Maria; and sisters Lupe, Ermila, Rosa, Amelia and Carmela; and brothers, Pablo and Basilio; as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
A viewing will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home 531 S. 16th St., Sunnyside.
A prayer service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at Saint Joseph Parish Catholic Church 907 S. Sixth St., Sunnyside
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment