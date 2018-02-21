Emilio Simental Luevanos, 59, son, father, brother, and uncle, passed away suddenly Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.

Emilio will be forever remembered by his mother Maria; and sisters Lupe, Ermila, Rosa, Amelia and Carmela; and brothers, Pablo and Basilio; as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

A viewing will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home 531 S. 16th St., Sunnyside.

A prayer service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at Saint Joseph Parish Catholic Church 907 S. Sixth St., Sunnyside

