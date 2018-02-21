Kathryn Sharman, 71, Grandview, died Feb. 20, 2018, in Grandview.

She was born June 6, 1946, in California.

Recitation of the rosary will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com. Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.