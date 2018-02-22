Blanca E. Alvarez of Grandview passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 at home with her family by her side.

She was born Jan. 14, 1951 to Primitivo and Eluteria Juarez in Crystal City, Texas.

Blanca graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1970. On March 27, 1971, at age 20, Blanca accepted the Lord as her Christ and Savior, and was baptized in the Name of Jesus Christ at the church of Apostolica De La Fe En Cristo Jesus in Sunnyside. A couple years later she met the love of her life, Jesus Alvarez at church and began to date. She was married Nov. 23, 1974 to the former Jesus Alvarez. He preceeds her in death on Feb. 4, 2015.

Blanca was a homemaker and worked as a foster parent for eight years, also worked agricultural seasonal jobs. She loved to sing at church services and enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren.

Blanca E. Alvarez is survived by children her daughter Abigail A. Alvarez (Javier Jalifi) of Arlington,, son Adrian J. (Irene) Alvarez of Sunnyside; grandchildren Michelle V. and Fabian J. Alvarez, Jason B. and Nehemiah J. Jalifi; great-grandchildren Elijah Z. and Jesse N. Guajardo; father Primitivo Juarez; brothers and sister, Hector (Mary) Juarez of Everett, Rosa (Abel) Espinoza of Fresno, Calif., Rueben (Elodia) Juarez of Fresno, Calif., Carlos Juarez and Joel Juarez of Marysville.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jesus Alvarez, granddaughter Sapphire-Jade Jalifi, and mother Eluteria Juarez.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at Valley Hills Funeral Home and Crematory, Sunnyside.

A celebration of life services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, and again on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at Asamblea Apostolica De La Fe En Cristo Jesus, 1510 E. Lincoln Ave. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the church Asamblea Apostolica De La Fe En Cristo Jesus, the staff of Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care and family and friends for their support.