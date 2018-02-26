Former Grizzlies star competing at collegiate nationals

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Collegiate wrestlers from across the nation are converging on Mid-America Center for the national championships.

Among them is 2016 Sunnyside High School graduate and wrestling alum Jacob Mendoza.

This season, he has been a standout at Highline College in Des Moines, Wash.

Mendoza finished second in his weight class — 125 pounds — Feb. 10 at the West Region Championships at Clackamas Community College in Clackamas, Ore. to qualify for the national championship tournament.

The son of Sunnyside girls wrestling coach Dave Mendoza and Olivia Mendoza, the grappler won a match against No. 3 seeded Devaugh Sapien of Clackamas by medical forfeit.

Coach Scott Norton said Mendoza struggled in the finals against No. 6 Esco Walker of North Idaho. Norton said Mendoza “... didn’t follow the game plan,” resulting in the loss of the regional championship title.

“I’m confident that we will make some adjustment over the next week and have him ready to go,” Norton said of Mendoza.

The former Sunnyside wrestler’s first match today is at 9:30 a.m. against Nick Ornelas of Neosho County Community College in Chenute, Kan.

His progress in the weekend tournament can be followed online at flowrestling.org/NJCAA/Championships.