Man shot to death in cab of pickup Toppenish police investigating the homicide

— A 20-year-old man was found shot to death in the drivers seat of a white pickup at about 9:53 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22

Police Chief Curtis L. Ruggles is withholding the name pending notification of next of kin.

"Several residents in the area advised officers that they heard multiple gunshots, so they called the police," Ruggles said, noting officers responded to the 10 block of North K Street.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old Hispanic man in the driver's seat, he said.

"Inside the vehicle, seated in the driver’s seat, was a Hispanic male victim with multiple gunshot wounds," Ruggles said. "Medical arrived, and a short time later, pronounced the 20-year-old Hispanic male victim dead at the scene."

The man's body was released to the Yakima County Coroner's Office and detectives are continuing to process the scene and evidence, the chief said.

Witnesses described a green Honda passenger car leaving the area after hearing shots, Ruggles said.

Anyone with information on the car and the shooting should contact Toppenish police at 509-865-4355.