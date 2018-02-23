Power outage affects 6,000 customers

— A Pacific Power outage affected 6,000 customers in the Sunnyside area Friday morning, Feb. 23.

Utility officials said the outage was the result of a malfunction in a three-phase power distribution line.

"When you look up there at the power line, you can see it is actually three lines together," Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gaunt said at noon. "There's a positive wire, a negative wire and a neutral wire.

"One of those is not functioning."

Gaunt, who was at Pacific Power headquarters in Portland, said a crew was working on the problem. It was, sort of.

The crew was gathered at the North Sixth Street and North Avenue sub-station awaiting instructions. They knew the problem was somewhere between that sub-station and the new Wine Country sub-station. They were waiting for a trouble shooter to pinpoint it.

The outage took place at 10:47 a.m., and power was cut off to 6,000 customers. Power came back on minutes later, except for 2,400 customers. They had no power or partial power.

Ace Hardware, Tom's Car Store and United Methodist Church reported half their lights were on. So did a couple of residential customers.

After speaking to an engineer, Gaunt said it's likely those customers were receiving two-thirds power instead of half. He suggested customers check breakers, or fuses. The partial power could mean a circuit is out in the house or building.