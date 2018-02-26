Ramirez ends career with new school record

— The Sunnyside High School boys wrestling program has a new record holder.

Senior Jector Ramirez, who wrestled at 285 pounds this past season, set a new career pins record for the school.

He finished his high school wrestling career with 30 pins, eclipsing the record of 23 pins set by Carlos Garcia in 1998 and tied by Steven Romero in 2008.

Ramirez was 36-7 for the season and finished fourth at Mat Classic XXX.

“Jector had a great year,” coach George Paulus said.

“It was kinda cool to see him come out as a dominant heavyweight,” the coach said, noting it was Ramirez’s first appearance in the state tournament.

Both Paulus and Ramirez attributed his success this season to Ramirez’s dedication and hard work.

“This year, I gained more confidence, believed in myself,” Ramirez said.

He took the sport more seriously and had help from training partner Daniel Huizar, as well as coaches Baudelio Campos, John Lobbestael, Greg Stroh and Nick Puzycki — the latter three football coaches who helped him with conditioning.

“I was more focused and determined,” Ramirez said.

Paulus said both Ramirez and Huizar “bloomed” this season.

“It was good to see their accomplishments,” Paulus said.

Ramirez said his twin brother Carlos and parents, Isidro and Marina Ramirez, were also instrumental in his achievements this year.

“Carlos has been with me throughout the journey,” he said.

“Knowing you have a record and your name is in the books is exciting,” Ramirez said.