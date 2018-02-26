Esteban Salas Munoz

Esteban Salas-Muñoz, 55, of Grandview, died Feb. 25, 2018 in Grandview.

He was born Aug. 9, 1962, in Jalisco, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018, with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 2, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery.

Those wishing to sign Esteban’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.