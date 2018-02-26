Gordon David Murray, 79, of Zillah, died Feb. 21, 2018, in Toppenish.

He was born July 9, 1938, in Yakima.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Faith Community Church in Zillah.

Condolences can be send to www.valleyhillsfh.com.