Gordon David Murray

DEATH NOTICE

As of Monday, February 26, 2018

Gordon David Murray, 79, of Zillah, died Feb. 21, 2018, in Toppenish.

He was born July 9, 1938, in Yakima.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Faith Community Church in Zillah.

Condolences can be send to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

