Heritage University plans presidential jubilee

Heritage University will host three days of events to celebrate the inauguration of Andrew Sund, Ph.D. as its third president at the Toppenish campus on Fort Road.



Dr. Sund will be formally installed as president on March 16. The installation ceremony at Heritage will begin at 10 a.m. in Smith Family Hall and will be followed by a reception at noon.

Pre-installation ceremony events include the President’s Inauguration Prelude from 9:30 a.m.-noon, March 14, from. at Heritage University. The event will honor the school’s relationship with the Yakama Nation and the founding of Heritage University by two Yakama women, Violet Lumley Rau and Martha Yallup, along with Sister Kathleen Ross, with the dedication of the permanent installation of the Heritage tepee.

The tepee will be a learning center and significant part of the Heritage campus.

Also, on Wednesday, Heritage University and Columbia Basin College will cele-brate their commitment to providing access to higher education to all, with a reception in the CBC Courtyard from 5:30-7 p.m.

On Thursday, March 15, K-12 educators from throughout the Education Service District’s 105 123 region are invited to the Yakima Valley educators luncheon in Smith Family Hall at Heritage University from 12-1:30 p.m.

The President’s Inauguration Jubilee will be from 6:30-9:00 p.m. March 15 at the Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima. The evening will include a multicultural reper-toire of music, poetry, and dance features some of the community's most talented artists. A pre-show reception will feature a gallery filled with works by local artists and Heritage University students.

Dr. Sund joined Heritage University as its third president on July 1, 2017. He succeeded Dr. John Bassett, who retired after serving as president for seven years.

President Sund came to Heritage University from St. Augustine College in Chica-go, where he served as presi-dent from 2008 to 2017.

Before St. Augustine, Dr. Sund was Dean of Work-force and Community Edu-cation at Olive Harvey College, one of the city colleges of Chicago, from 2004 to 2008.

Dr. Sund received a Bachelor’s degree in history and philosophy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a Master’s degree in history from Northwestern University, and a Ph.D. in educational policy and administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Dr. Sund is married and has three children. His wife Norma and his school-aged son moved to Yakima with him. His two adult children remain in Chicago.

The public is invited to attend all the inauguration events and are encouraged to RSVP at herit-age.edu/inauguration.