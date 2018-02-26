Known criminal appears in court for possession of stolen property Blancas found in possession of a vehicle reported stolen

— Brandon Joseph Blancas, 32, of Toppenish is scheduled for a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court today, Feb. 26.

Toppenish Police, in a charging narrative, said Blancas was arrested in the alley between South Beech Street and Bolin Drive early Sunday morning.

The officer recognized him and approached him, records show. At that time, Blancas allegedly started to walk away, and the officer contacted his dispatcher to find out if Blancas had any warrants.

A warrant from the Department of Corrections was confirmed, and the officer placed Blancas in handcuffs at that time, records show.

Further investigation, led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and five shaved keys, leading the officer to further investigate vehicles nearby, documents show.

Another individual at the scene, Janine Cancino, was confronted and questioned by police. She indicated she arrived in a vehicle with Blancas, records show.

Officers found the vehicle was reported stolen, records show.