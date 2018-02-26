Leona R. Savage, 91, Roosevelt-Bickleton area, died Feb. 15, 2018, in Cam-as.

She was born March 11, 1926, in Manango, N.D.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018, at at the Bickleton Evangelical Community Church, Bickleton, with a reception to follow at the Lodge Hall in Bickleton, WA.

