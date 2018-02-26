Narcotics investigation leads to unlawful possession of firearm charge Sunnyside man target of investigation

— Vicente Acevedo Reyes, 41, of Sunnyside is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and is set to appear in Yakima County Superior Court today, Feb. 26.

Detectives with the Law Enforcement Against Drugs Task Force arrested Reyes on Friday after a lengthy drug investigation, court documents show.

A confidential informant conducted controlled drug purchases at Reyes' home at 912 Cemetery Road during the months of January and February, records show.

A search warrant was served at the home and Reyes was placed under arrest "without incident," the detective writing the charging narrative said.

At the time of his arrest, a 12-gauge Winchester shotgun and shotgun shells were near Reyes, records show.

Reyes was convicted for manufacturing narcotics in 1997, a felony offense that makes it illegal for him to possess a firearm, records show.