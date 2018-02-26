Officer tipped off to wanted man's location

— A Toppenish man is scheduled to appear in Yakima County Superior Court today, Feb. 26, for a possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine charge.

Toppenish Police received a tip from an anonymous person that Fernando Zanzon Jr., 26, could be located at 103 S. Alder St. on Feb. 23.

Police officers were familiar with Zanzon and were aware he had warrants for his arrest. They pursued the tip and located him in front of a residence at the address provided, police stated in the charging narrative provided to the court.

Zanzon attempted to run from the officers, who followed him in a foot pursuit, records show.

One of the officers caught up to Zanzon and held him at gunpoint before he was placed in handcuffs, records show.

After transporting him to the police department, officers transported Zanzon to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a cavity search, knowing he had a history of hiding controlled substances in his anal cavity, documents show.

He also indicated to police he swallowed two grams of heroin during the foot pursuit, records show.

While Zanzon was at the hospital, he allegedly threatened the officer, records show.

Another officer was, in the meantime, conducting a search of Zanzon's backpack in which was found "a large amount of crystal-like substance," records show.

There were three bags, two of which tested positive for methamphetamine. The combined weight of those two bags was more than 3 grams. the third bag was sent to the state crime lab for further testing, records show.