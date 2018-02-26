Phyllis Winslow

Phyllis Jean Winslow (Grant) 90, passed away in her sleep on Feb. 19, 2018.

She was born Dec. 23, 1927, in Yakima.

She is preceded in death by her parents. Fred and Nettie Grant, husband, Floyd Winslow, son Jack Winslow and her 11 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by son Lee Winslow and William (Bill) Winslow, eight grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Phyllis spent all her life in the Yakima Valley where she was a housewife, spent hours playing pinochle, and loved the outdoors.

She loved to play in her garden where she grew some of her favorite vegetables to can.

As per Phyllis’ request there will be no service, but the family will be having a burial at a later date.