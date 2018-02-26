Toppenish man arrested for possession of methamphetamine Appeared in court Feb. 23

— A 44-year-old from Toppenish was in Yakima County Superior Court on Feb. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

Florencio Flores was charged by Toppenish Police for possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

He is scheduled for another hearing today, Feb. 26.

In a police narrative submitted to the court Flores had an active Department of Corrections warrant at the time of his arrest.

Serving the warrant at 31 N. J St., a home belonging to Flores' mother Paulita Chavez, police located him after a confrontation by 18-year-old Hector Flores, records show.

Police handcuffed Hector Flores, as well as Florencio Flores, records show.

They conducted a search of the home for "any illegal items possessed by either Ricardo or Florencio," records show, indicating Ricardo Flores was also had a Department of Corrections warrant.

Florencio Flores had been trying to hide from police and officers found an estimated 10 grams of what was believe to be methamphetamine in his vicinity, records show. Ammunition was also found in the room, which led officers to believe a firearm might be found.

A search warrant was obtained for the room, but police were unable to find a gun. They did, however, locate additional ammunition and drug paraphernalia, records show.