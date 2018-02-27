Cherry Festival on City Council agenda

GRANGER — The City Council will consider four agenda items at its 7 p.m. meeting tonight, Feb. 27.
The first item under "New Business" is the Lions Club supplement regarding the Cherry Festival.
Other items include a public defender contract, Apollo decision and an expenditure request for an update to the City's computer server.
The meeting takes place at Granger City Hall, 102 Main St.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment