El Super Taquito opens

Mixing his background in Italian and Mexican cooking mixed with a splash of Red Robin services, Roberto Saavedra and his wife Luisa have opened El Super Taquito Restaurant.

Saavedra and his wife Luisa Saavedra opened their café at 1314 Yakima Valley Highway.

“We are open six days week, closed Wednesday,” Saavedra said.

He said the restaurant serves breakfast from 7-11:30 a.m. Lunch is followed by dinner from 3 to 10 p.m. On the menu is a mix of Italian and Mexican favorites - Chicken Alfredo and Chile Rellenos.

“We’re excited to feed local people, he said.