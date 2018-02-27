Grandview High School lockdown lifted

After 50 minutes, classes are back to normal following a lockdown for a school threat.

The lockdown occurred as both neighboring school districts in Prosser and Sunnyside were dealing with threats, too.

Grandview High School went into its "secure and teach" mode at 12:40 p.m. in response to a discovery of a written threat at the high school. The lockdown was lifted at 1:22 p.m.

"School will be dismissed as usual with an additional police presence," a statement released by the School District said. "Additional district administrators are also onsite and will remain onsite until the campus has been cleared. We want the community to know we take these matters seriously."

The threat follows the arrest of four students for another threat to shoot up the school last Friday.

Three teenagers - including one girl - were arrested Sunday; the fourth boy was arrested Monday, law enforcement officials said.

In Prosser, a device that looked similar to a pipe bomb was found on campus this morning and removed by a Richland Police bomb squad.

Students at that high school returned to the high school campus about lunchtime, after initially being diverted to Housel Middle School.

In Sunnyside, a false alarm triggered a 9:56 a.m. lockdown at Harrison Middle School and the main campus, which also includes Chief Kamiakin Elementary School and Sunnyside High School.

At about lunch time, the main campus was locked down again after discovery of a threat at Sunnyside High School.

Police are still on scene in Sunnyside investigating the threat.