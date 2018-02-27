Legislature puts ‘tactical’ rifle age in crosshairs

— In response to recent school violence nationwide, the state Senate’s Ways and Means Committee will take up a bill today that would raise the minimum age to purchase a rifle with “tactical features” to 21 in Washington.

An hour-long committee hearing on Senate Bill 6620 begins at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, in Senate Hearing Room 4 John A. Cherberg Building on Sid Snyder Avenue Southwest, on the Capitol campus.

Sponsored by Sen. David Frockt, D-Seattle, the bill aligns the age to purchase rifles with tactical features with the age to purchase handguns.

Purchasers would have to be 21 and undergo state and federal background checks to obtain a firearm, even if transferred from a relative.

The bill would also require the state Superintendent of Public Instruction to a grant funding program to assist school districts with costs related to implementing new emergency response systems.

Senate Bill 6620 also creates a so-called “Students Protecting Students” program in the Office of the Attorney General.

If approved, the program would allow students to anonymously report threats via telephone, text or email, with the information forwarded to local law enforcement.