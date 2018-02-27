Leona R. Savage, 91, Roosevelt-Bickleton area, died Feb. 15, 2018, in Camas.
She was born March 11, 1926 in Manango, N.D.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018, at at the Bickleton Evangelical Community Church, Bickleton, with a reception to follow at the Lodge Hall in Bickleton, WA.
Those wishing to honor Leona’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
