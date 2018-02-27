Local youth attend conference in D.C. Four make trip to better community

— A trip to the nation’s capital and an opportunity to talk with federal lawmakers were among the highlights for a delegation of high school leaders attending the 28th annual Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America Conference from Feb. 4-10.

Four local high school students — Ivan Godinez, Erick Vergara-Barrios, Cinthia Santiago-Villanueva and Jaslyn Serna-Negrete — attended as members of the Prevention Club.

The National Leadership Forum was a four-day event packed with opportunities for students to learn the latest strategies to address substance abuse, High School Prevention Club adviser Brenda Barrios said.



Students were given the opportunity to hear from nationally-known prevention experts, federal administrators and concerned policy makers, she said.

The students attended workshops to increase their leadership skills and learn from others how they can help combat youth substance abuse.

Part of the trip included meeting Congressman Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, and westside Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to speak about bullying, suicide, marijuana, pills and alcohol.

Neighborhood Church youth pastor Nathan Gill and Sunnyside United-Unidos director Cathy Kelley and Barrios also attended.

Barrios said the teenagers will use the information to develop projects for the Sunnyside school and community.