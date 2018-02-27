Not quite in time

Photo by Ted Escobar
The new building for Sylvia Ramos’ Sylvia’s Tax Service at 1015 E. Lincoln Ave. is going up, but not quite fast enough for this year’s tax season. While her brother Ignacio Ramos and his IRS Construction, LLC build, she and her employees do taxes in the old building. “Business is awesome, very busy. We definitely could use the space now,” she said. When the project is completed in May, Ramos and staff will move to the new building, and the old building will be demolished to make way for parking.
