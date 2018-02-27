One taken to hospital

Photo by Ted Escobar
A 4 p.m. two-car crash yesterday on the Mabton-Sunnyside Highway at Willowcrest Road sent Brian G. Medina, 18 of Mabton, driver of a black 2003 Ford Focus to Sunnyside Astria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a Washington State Patrol Trooper on the scene, the sedan was stopped to make a left turn and was rear-ended by a 2003 Jeep Liberty, driven by Lizette J. Martinez, 17, of Sunnyside. She was cited for second-degree negligent driving by the State Patrol.
