Phillips G. Smith, 71, of Wapato, died Feb. 22, 2018, in Wapato.

He was born March 26, 1946, in Wyoming.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Burial was in the Toppenish Creek Cemetery in White Swan.

