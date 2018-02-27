Phillips G. Smith, 71, of Wapato, died Feb. 22, 2018, in Wapato.
He was born March 26, 1946, in Wyoming.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Burial was in the Toppenish Creek Cemetery in White Swan.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment