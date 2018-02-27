Prosser High School evacuated

PROSSER — Students were evacuated from Prosser High School this morning after a "suspicious device" was found on campus.
According to School District officials, the students were moved to Housel Middle School.
The incident was announced by the district at 9:16 a.m.
The remaining schools in the district are in lockdown while campuses are checked for safety, Interim Superintendent Deanna Flores said.
Despite the lockdown, elementary and middle students are continuing with their school day, Flores said.
