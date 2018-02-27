Prosser School Board special meeting set

PROSSER — The School Board is conducting a special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 8:30 p.m. in the Staff Development Room, 1500 Grant Ave.
The meeting will be adjourned to executive session, closed door, as the School Board members interview and evaluate a candidate or multiple candidates for the Superintendent's position.
The School District did not specify in its press release how many candidates are to be interviewed.
