Red Devils saddle Mustangs with season-ending loss

— East Valley (Yakima) handed the Prosser Mustangs a third head-to-head loss Saturday night on the court at Chiawana High School.

The Red Devils won, 55-45, in a back-and-fourth battle to determine with of the Central Washington Athletic Conference rivals would advance to the state 2A Hardwood Classic basketball tournament.

It was the first time the teams faced off this season.

Prosser (now 18-6) won the first game, 44-34, on Dec. 2. But East Valley won the next two matchups, 61-51 on Jan. 6 and 76-74 on Feb. 10.

East Valley (18-6) enters the state tournament as the No. 6 ranked team. The Red Devils will take on the No. 12-ranked Port Angeles Roughriders (20-5).

Tipoff is 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima.

The loser goes home and the winner advances to the state 2A quarterfinals to play No. 3-ranked Wapato (21-3). That game will be at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, March 1, in the SunDome.

Last Saturday’s game was a back-and-forth battle between the rival Mustangs and Red Devils.

East Valley took a 15-11 first quarter lead, but Prosser turned the table in the second quarter, taking the period 15-12.

With a single point margin at the half, the intensity heated up in the third quarter as both teams tried to establish a fast-pace offense.

But stingy defenses on both sides of the court kept the margin even, with both teams scoring 12 points in the third period.

Entering the fourth, though, it wouldn’t take long before the Red Devils established enough of a lead to breathe easier and the team went on to outscore Prosser by 9 to win the game.

Kalli Willett posted a game-high 19 points for East Valley. Prosser was led by Marissa Cortes and Asia Olivarez, who each scored 11 points.

Other Mustangs putting points on the board in the loser-out game included Madison Golden and Brooke Wheeler with 6 each, Brandi Groeneveld and Abby Rodriguez with 4 each, and Gabby Olivarez with 3.

East Valley hit 7 buckets from beyond the 3-point arc while Prosser only dropped 12.

East Valley also capitalized on Prosser turnovers, scoring 14 points. The Mustangs managed only 7 on turnovers.

East Valley also won the board, grabbing 43 rebounds to Prosser’s 37.