Ross Shafer special guest at meeting

— Ross Shafer, 6-time Emmy Award winner, writer, producer, TV broadcaster and comedian is the featured keynote speaker at the 33rd annual Yakima County Development Association meeting luncheon at 11 a.m. March 14.

Shafer has published nine business books, including Success: It's On... You.

He will be presenting "How to Differentiate Your Brand and Company" at the luncheon to take place at Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St.

