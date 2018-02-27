State lawmakers take aim at so-called ‘bump stocks’

— A bill that would ban so-called “bump stocks,” a device that increases a weapon’s rate of fire, is a step closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 5992 passed the House of Representatives, 56-41, on Friday largely along party lines.

The bill passed in the Senate 29-20 on Jan. 25.

“It’s always been my belief that lawmakers should be judged not by what we say in response to gun violence but by what

we do in response to gun violence,” Representative Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, said during floor debate.

The votes came in the wake of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week in which 17 people were killed at a high school. Since then, Parkland students have traveled to their state capital to lobby for further gun regulations.

The conversation about bump stocks ignited across the country after a shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas that killed 58 people.

While lawmakers addressed national news, state tragedies weighed heavy on their minds. Representative Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, said she was a counselor responding to a shooting at Marysville Pilchuck High school on Oct. 24, 2014 when four students were killed before the gunman fatally shot himself.

“I know this isn’t going to make everything right, but it is a step in the right direction,” she said.

Of 48 Republican lawmakers, 40 voted against the bill. Representative Jay Rodne, R-Snoqualmie, said the bill sets up a system where the government can confiscate weapons and is an affront to the Second Amendment.

Good people with firearms has always been the way to stop people with intentions to kill, said Representative Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley.