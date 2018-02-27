Sunnyside schools locked down, again

SUNNYSIDE — For the second time today, Sunnyside School District students are coping with campus lockdowns.
School officials and police are currently investigating a threat at Sunnyside High School.
All gates to the campus are closed and students are sheltered-in-place.
Earlier today, a false alarm initiated a lockdown on the district's core campus, which includes Chief Kamiakin Elementary School, Harrison Middle School and the high school.
That false alarm was accidentally triggered at 9:56 a.m., officials said.
At the same time, the Prosser School District was dealing with a "suspicious device" found on campus at Prosser High School earlier in the morning.
High school students were diverted to Housel Middle School, where they took refuge in the gymnasium for several hours while a Richland Police bomb squad removed the device and a Hanford Patrol K-9 unit scoured the campus.
Prosser students have since returned to normal classroom activities, officials said.
