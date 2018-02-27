Three Grandview teens held on $15,000 bail

— The three teens arrested Sunday, Feb. 25, as conspirators in a plot to use a firearm to shoot un-named students at Grandview High School made their first appearance in Yakima County Juvenile Court yesterday, Feb. 26.

Jacob Anthony Knott, John Sanders and Khalia Avalos were not charged, but a judge set their bail at $15,000 each.

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said that would come at arraignment. He said a charging decision will likely be made Wednesday, Feb. 28.

A fourth teen was arrested Monday at about 7:30 a.m. He appears before a judge this afternoon, Feb. 27. Brusic did not have his name yet this morning, and Grandview Police were not releasing names.

The investigation started Friday, Feb. 23, after students at the High School reported hearing a conversation involving threats to the school. All four of the arrested are or were Grandview High School students. The School District has expelled them.

Grandview Police Chief Kal Fuller said the Monday morning arrest was made without incident. He said the parents are assisting in the investigation.

According to Fuller, electronic records were uncovered during the investigation that showed a photograph of the fourth teen with a handgun. Fuller said the handgun was found and is being kept as evidence.

"During the investigation, after the prior three arrests, we developed information tying this fourth suspect with the other conspirators," Fuller said.

Fuller said the case appears to be coming to a conclusion after "many hours of work." He thanked the School District and parents for their help.

"We still have a I little minor follow-up to do, but we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to anyone in the Grandview School District," he said.