University girls eliminate Sunnyside, 73-65

— The Grizzlies were unable to bring down the University Titans on Saturday in girls 4A regional basketball play, falling 73-65, in Chiawana’s gym.

The loss ended a playoff run and the season for Sunnyside.

“I’m proud of my girls,” coach Enrique Puente said after the loss. “They have never say die attitude and it showed in the fourth quarter.”

Sunnyside jumped to a 20-15 first quarter lead.

But as the Titans warmed up, their shooting improved and their defense stymied the fast Sunnyside team. By the half, the University (Spokane) girls had surged to a 37-33 lead.

“Hats off to University, they are a good ball club,” Puente said. “They knocked down some big shots. They stepped up to that line and clutched up in the end. It’s a quality ball club.”

The Titans expanded the margin by 6 points to take a 54-44 lead.

That 10-point margin would be just too big for the Grizzlies to erase in the final quarter, but not for a lack of trying.

At several times in the fourth quarter, Sunnyside closed the gap to just two baskets.

But University was not going to be denied, leaving the Grizzlies with forced fouls to try to slow the Titans’ momentum.

Sunnyside did outscore University, 21-19, in the fourth quarter, but still fell far short, leaving the final score at 73-65.

Free throws were a deciding factor in the game.

University hit 22 shots, but Sunnyside only made 12.

The Titans were also stronger on the boards, pulling down 36 total rebounds, compared to Sunnyside’s 24.

“We wanted to come away with a victory, but I’m happy with their effort,” Puente said, crediting Lexi Skyles for leading the Grizzlies on the court. “Hat’s off to Lexi. She had a heck of a career for us.”

Skyles, a senior and four-year player for Sunnyside, set the pace on the court and posted 12 points in the loss.

Puente also acknowledge Ashlee Maldonado’s play in the final game and said his whole team deserves a tip of the hat.

Maldonado scored a game-high 28 points; University’s Ellie Boni led the Titans with 26.

“We definitely, we would love to make it there (state Hardwood Classic tournament),” he said. “But I’m proud of what these girls did.”

Puente called the season “successful,” noting the Grizzlies “won some big games.”

The Grizzlies end their season with a record of 16-7.

Meanwhile, University (17-8) heads to the state 4A Hardwood Classic in the Tacoma Dome.

The Titans open state play against Bellarmine Prep of Tacoma at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Bellarmine (20-5) enters the tournament ranked No. 11.

“Hats off to everybody else that’s playing the rest of the year,” Puente said. “We’re going to get ready for next season.”

The state tournament runs from Wednesday through Saturday in the Tacoma Dome, 2727E. D St., Tacoma.