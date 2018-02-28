Arrest made in Sunnyside school threat Despite arrest, school campuses will remain in lockdown today, Wednesday, Feb. 28

— School District officials say campuses will remain in lockdown status today despite an arrest in connection with the latest social media threat.

At 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, the district confirmed an arrest, but did not release the name or age of the student.

"As a precaution, some safety measures will remain in place for the school day," officials said in the evening press release. "Again, thank you to our community who immediately stepped up to notify the district of this threat."

The district credited local police for working with "speed and thoroughness" to make the arrest.

Today's lockdown means doors will be locked and nobody is allowed to enter or leave school buildings, officials said. The lockdown begins with the start of classes.

Inside, daily school activities are expected to continue as normal.

The arrest follows the arrest of at least four students in the neighboring Grandview School District after a threat to shoot up Grandview High School was uncovered last Friday.

Court officials have identified the four teenage Grandview High School students being held as co-conspirators in that threat.

They are Jacob Anthony Knott, 14, John Sanders, 15, and Khalia Avalos, 15, and Daniel McGhan, 15, all of Grandview.

Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said formal charges would come at arraignment and a charging decision would likely be made today, Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Another incident involving a note found in a Grandview High School bathroom was also reported yesterday. School and police officials have yet to confirm any arrest or provide additional details regarding that threat.

In addition, threats also targeted the Kennewick, Prosser and Granger school districts yesterday.

A bomb was recovered at Prosser High School.

The Warden and West Valley (Yakima) school districts reported incidents yesterday.

In Warden, two men carrying firearms were reported near school campuses, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said, noting deputies were unable to locate anyone there.

And in Yakima, a West Valley High School student was arrested Tuesday after allegedly claiming to have brought a gun to school the day before.

That student, whose name has yet to be released, was being held on charges of possession of dangerous weapons on school facilities and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.