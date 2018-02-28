Artists on display at art show

— High School art teacher Beverly Beierle’s student Savannah Knight will represent her school at the annual Educational Service District 105 Regional High School Art Show opening Saturday.

Knight’s water color “Musical Anatomy” will be among the display of paintings, drawings, photography and sculptures at the opening reception in the JA World facility, 650 University Parkway in Yakima.

Knight will be joined by 10 Grandview High School student-artists taught by art teacher Kimberly Hall.

The Grandview artists include

Destiny Jones, 11th grade: “Still Heart” (pencil and water color);

Briana Baltazar, 12th grade: “Medusa” (water color and charcoal) and “Endangered” (acrylic painting);

Melinda Perez, 11th grade: “Music box (pencil);

Jose Herrera, 11th grade: “The Four Elements (digital artwork);

Abisai Mendoza Arroyo, 12th grade: “Mesmerized” (water color and pencil) and “Girl Under the Flowers” (water color and pencil).;

Felicia Pena, 12th grade: “Flower Boy” (charcoal) and “My Color is Mine” (acrylic and pencil); - Nathan Barrientes, 12th grade: “Airetrea”.

A reception for the juried show will include an awards ceremony at 1:15 p.m.



Awards are expected to be presented to seven students whose work will advance to OSPI’s statewide Superintendent’s High School Art Show, which will be displayed at the Old Capitol Building in Olympia from March 30 to June 1.

The jurors for this year’s Regional Show include David Bieloh, assistant professor of graphic design at Central Washington University.

The Regional Show’s full exhibit is on display at JA World through March 16, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The 2018 edition of the ESD 105 Regional High School Art Show includes more than 90 works by students of 14 teachers from 14 regional high schools.