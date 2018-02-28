Grandview Chamber auction set

GRANDVIEW — The Chamber of Commerce auction will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. March 23, at the Reale Hall, 600 Stover Road.
The annual auction is a fundraiser to benefit chamber projects.
For tickets call 509-882-2100 or visit Key Bank, 305 E. Second Street.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment