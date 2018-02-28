For the Greater Good event set

YAKIMA — The 5th annual “Central Washington conference for the Greater Good” will feature keynote discussions covering networking with nonprofits, growing nonprofits impact and working with mission strategies. The day-long event will be held April 18, at the Convention Center, 10 N. 8th St.
To register, visit the Yakima Valley Community Foundation website at info@yakimavalleycf.org.
