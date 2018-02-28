Daily Sun logo

Immigration detainees can be kept indefinitely

U.S. Supreme Court reversed Ninth Circuit

The Daily Sun

As of Wednesday, February 28, 2018

SEATTLE — People waiting for their immigration case to be decided can be held indefinitely, even if they are legal permanent residents or asylum seekers.

In a 5-to-3 decision issued Tuesday, Feb. 27, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Jennings v. Rodriguez that gave detainees the right to a bond hearing every six months.

Podcast and entire story available here:

﻿

