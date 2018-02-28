Learn to braid a rug

As of Wednesday, February 28, 2018
PROSSER — Learn how to make an Alpaca-braided rug at a class being offered at Desert Wind Winery, 2258 Wine Country Road, at noon March 10.
Call the winery at 509-786-7277 to register for class.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Username
Password Forgot?
Sign in
Password
Confirm password
Email
Sign up
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment