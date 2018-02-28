Lois M. Schilperoort, 78, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 26, 2018 in Sunnyside.
She was born Aug. 2, 1939, in Harlowton, Mont.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Lois’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
