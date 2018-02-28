St. George's bounces Mabton girls out of state 2B tournament Vikings fall, 60-36, in opening round at Hardwood Classic

— The Mabton Vikings girls couldn’t keep pace with No. 7-ranked St. George’s last night, losing, 50-36, in Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The Vikings played their usual running, pressing game in their state 2B Hardwood Classig basketball tournament.

The Vikings are coming home after just one game.

St. George’s advances to play against the No. 1-ranked Ilwaco Fishermen in the state quarterfinals today in Spokane.

In last night’s game against Mabton, St. George’s scored first.

About four minutes into the game, the Viking’s Noemi Galarza made a free throw to make the score 2-1.

St. George’s built its advantage to 6-1, but a 3-point shot by Angel Herrera tied the score at 6-6 , only to see St. George’s grab a 9-6 lead at the end of one period.

St. George’s took control in the second period, outscoring the Vikings, 16-12.

St. George’s continued their dominace in the third and fourth quarter, adding 4 points to the margin in the third and 3 more in the fourth.

Astrid Garza led the offensive attack for the Vikings, scoring a team-high 11 points. She also led on the boards pulling down 4 rebounds total.

Mabton teammates Kassandra Hernandez added 8 points, Angela Herrera 7 and Britnee Guerrero 6. Mercedes Becerra also had 4 points.

Noemi Galarza and Guerrero each had 3 rebounds and Ivett Sanchez, Selene Gutierrez, Herrera and Becerra each had 2.

Abby Jones had a game-high 14 points for St. George’s, followed by teammate Ceci Bergquist with 11.

Mia Smith had the most total rebounds, 13 for St. George’s.

Publisher Roger Harnack contributed to this story.