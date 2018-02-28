Man faces burglary charge for stolen shrimp Nearly $170 of product taken by Rodriguez and a female with him

— Police arrested a Yakima man for stealing shrimp at Safeway last Thursday.

Carlos Gonzales Rodriguez, 58, was arrested for stealing two bags of shrimp and charged with second-degree burglary.

He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court today, Feb. 28.

In a declaration of probable cause filed with the court, officer C. Briggs said the person reporting the shoplifting incident indicated a known shoplifter was in the store.

The individual, later identified as Rodriguez, left the store, as did a female being followed by a staff member, records show.

The staff member reported seeing the female getting into a vehicle and leaving the area. A license plate number and vehicle description were provided to police, documents show.

Sgt. Zapien arrived in the area and was able to locate the vehicle, conducting a traffic stop, records show.

Briggs arrived to further investigate and, while in contact with the man driving the vehicle, noticed two large bags of shrimp, record show.

Rodriguez had been identified and told officers he was driving without a license, records show.

He was placed into custody, as was the female passenger, Diana Gonzales, records show.

After Briggs contacted dispatch for any warrants or information on record for Rodriguez, he was informed Rodriguez was prohibited from being on the property of any Safeway store, records show.

Security footage from the store was provided to police, showing Rodriguez taking two bags of shrimp from the premises without paying for them, records show.

Gonzales also took several bags of shrimp from the store, records show.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been set for Gonzales.

The total value of the shrimp taken was $167.86, records show.